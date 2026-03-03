Russia Challenges EU Regulation in Court

Russia's central bank has taken legal action against the European Union by filing a claim with the General Court in Luxembourg. The bank contends that the EU's regulation breaches fundamental rights, including access to justice and the principle of sovereign immunity.

This latest move is a response to what Russia's central bank describes as unlawful actions by the EU aimed at its sovereign assets. The bank asserts that these regulations infringe on its basic and inalienable rights.

The court challenge underscores ongoing tensions and disputes between Russia and the European Union regarding financial regulations and sovereign rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)