Left Menu

Iranian Drone Attack on US Embassy in Saudi Arabia

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was attacked by Iranian drones, prompting a warning for Americans to avoid the facility. All appointments have been canceled following the assault. The Saudi Defence Ministry confirmed that two drones targeted the embassy on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:15 IST
Iranian Drone Attack on US Embassy in Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a startling development, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia came under attack on Tuesday, targeted by drones from Iran. The incident has led officials to advise Americans to steer clear of the diplomatic mission until the threat is assessed.

The embassy made the announcement on social media platform X, indicating that all scheduled appointments have been canceled in light of the attack, prioritizing the safety of its staff and visitors.

Confirmation of the attack came from the Saudi Defence Ministry, which reported that two drones were involved in the assault on the embassy. Investigations are ongoing as tensions in the region simmer.

TRENDING

1
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
2
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
3
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
4
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026