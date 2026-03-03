Iranian Drone Attack on US Embassy in Saudi Arabia
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was attacked by Iranian drones, prompting a warning for Americans to avoid the facility. All appointments have been canceled following the assault. The Saudi Defence Ministry confirmed that two drones targeted the embassy on Tuesday.
Dubai
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a startling development, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia came under attack on Tuesday, targeted by drones from Iran. The incident has led officials to advise Americans to steer clear of the diplomatic mission until the threat is assessed.
The embassy made the announcement on social media platform X, indicating that all scheduled appointments have been canceled in light of the attack, prioritizing the safety of its staff and visitors.
Confirmation of the attack came from the Saudi Defence Ministry, which reported that two drones were involved in the assault on the embassy. Investigations are ongoing as tensions in the region simmer.