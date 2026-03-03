Israeli Military Reinforces Defense in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military has strengthened its presence in southern Lebanon to protect civilians and strategic sites from potential Hezbollah attacks. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani explained that the deployment is strictly defensive, focusing on preventing any aggression towards key points and civilians.
The strategic placement of forces highlights the ongoing tension in the region, underscoring the importance of defensive maneuvers to safeguard critical sites from potential threats.