Treasure Trove: Discovery of 250 British-Era Silver Coins in Maharashtra

A group of children in Maharashtra's Beed district unearthed 250 British-era silver coins at a construction site. Mistaking them for play tokens, they began collecting them until the landowner intervened and alerted authorities. The coins, dating back to 1941, weigh between 4 and 5 kg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected find, 250 British-era silver coins have been recovered from a construction site in Maharashtra's Beed district. The discovery was made when children playing in the area stumbled upon the relics, mistaking them for play tokens.

The incident unfolded in Sangvi (Patan) village, where the children uncovered an earthen pot filled with the coins buried in a mound of excavated soil. Upon noticing the unusual find, the landowner promptly contacted local authorities to report the discovery.

Officials confirmed that the seized coins date back to 1941 and are composed of pure silver, with a total weight ranging between 4 and 5 kg. Ashti tehsildar Vaishali Patil played a key role in the recovery process.

