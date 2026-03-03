Treasure Trove: Discovery of 250 British-Era Silver Coins in Maharashtra

In an unexpected find, 250 British-era silver coins have been recovered from a construction site in Maharashtra's Beed district. The discovery was made when children playing in the area stumbled upon the relics, mistaking them for play tokens.

The incident unfolded in Sangvi (Patan) village, where the children uncovered an earthen pot filled with the coins buried in a mound of excavated soil. Upon noticing the unusual find, the landowner promptly contacted local authorities to report the discovery.

Officials confirmed that the seized coins date back to 1941 and are composed of pure silver, with a total weight ranging between 4 and 5 kg. Ashti tehsildar Vaishali Patil played a key role in the recovery process.