Geopolitical Tensions and Currency Dynamics Drive Gold Market Fluctuations

Gold prices dipped due to a stronger U.S. dollar despite increased safe-haven demand from escalating U.S.-Israeli air war tensions involving Iran. The currency's rise impacts gold, a non-yielding asset, by making it pricier for non-dollar buyers. Expectations for U.S. interest rates remaining unchanged are influencing market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:39 IST
Spot gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday as the robust U.S. dollar counterbalanced safe-haven demand sparked by the intensifying U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran, which is increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. By 0851 GMT, spot gold was down 0.5% at $5,303.09 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for April increased by 0.1%, reaching $5,317.50.

The U.S. dollar surged to its highest level in over a month, driven by strong demand and wary market sentiment. Typically, a stronger dollar makes gold and other dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for non-U.S. currency buyers. Commerzbank's Thu Lan Nguyen attributes the gold price drop to market prioritization of inflation risks due to the Middle East conflict, which has also buoyed the dollar.

Traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates at its upcoming March 18 meeting, with the probability of a June rate hold increasing beyond 60%. Concurrently, global oil and gas shipping rates have soared after Iran's Revolutionary Guards closed the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to fire at passing ships. This has fueled inflation fears, benefiting gold appeal as a portfolio risk hedge, amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

