Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana, India's opening batter, has claimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings after impressive performances in a recent series against Australia. Despite India's series loss, Harmanpreet Kaur improved her rankings, while Alana King topped the bowling charts following strong displays by Australian bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:43 IST
Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana soared to the pinnacle of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, following stellar performances in a series against Australia. Garnering 790 points, she surpassed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. This achievement comes amid a gripping run in the cricket series contested over the past weeks.

Despite India's defeat in the three-match ODI series, captain Harmanpreet Kaur rejoiced in a personal victory, improving to ninth place in the rankings. Alana King emerged as a standout bowler, claiming the top spot in the ODI bowling rankings after leading with seven wickets at a remarkable average.

Australia clinched success in the series, partly due to standout performances by Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Alyssa Healy—who announced her ODI retirement. Gardner also holds the top position in the all-rounder rankings. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma maintains her place in both the bowler's and all-rounder's top tiers.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in war so far, reports AP.

Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been kill...

 Global
2
LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

 India
3
Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

Global Markets React as Oil Prices Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026