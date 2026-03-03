Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana soared to the pinnacle of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, following stellar performances in a series against Australia. Garnering 790 points, she surpassed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. This achievement comes amid a gripping run in the cricket series contested over the past weeks.

Despite India's defeat in the three-match ODI series, captain Harmanpreet Kaur rejoiced in a personal victory, improving to ninth place in the rankings. Alana King emerged as a standout bowler, claiming the top spot in the ODI bowling rankings after leading with seven wickets at a remarkable average.

Australia clinched success in the series, partly due to standout performances by Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Alyssa Healy—who announced her ODI retirement. Gardner also holds the top position in the all-rounder rankings. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma maintains her place in both the bowler's and all-rounder's top tiers.