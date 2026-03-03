Rachel Reeves to Forge Closer EU Trade Ties
British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced plans to propose closer trade ties with the European Union. In an upcoming speech, she aims to strengthen global relationships, remove trade barriers, and deepen alliances with European partners for a more secure and connected economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced on Tuesday her intention to propose closer trade ties with the European Union in the coming weeks.
During a budget update to parliament, Reeves revealed plans to outline strategies to enhance global relationships, dismantle trade barriers, and fortify alliances with European partners.
This initiative aims at fostering a more secure and interconnected economy, as Reeves intends to present these detailed proposals in a speech scheduled in two weeks.
