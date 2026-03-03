Rachel Reeves to Forge Closer EU Trade Ties

British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced on Tuesday her intention to propose closer trade ties with the European Union in the coming weeks.

During a budget update to parliament, Reeves revealed plans to outline strategies to enhance global relationships, dismantle trade barriers, and fortify alliances with European partners.

This initiative aims at fostering a more secure and interconnected economy, as Reeves intends to present these detailed proposals in a speech scheduled in two weeks.

