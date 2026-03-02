Steel Diplomacy: Navigating Trade Barriers in India

Officials from Japan and South Korea have expressed concerns over India's steel import regulations during an event organized by the Ministry of Steel. They highlighted issues such as quality control orders and safeguard duties as significant obstacles in shipping their steel products to the Indian market.

South Korean Ambassador to India, Lee Seong-ho, noted that despite generally positive interactions, Korean companies occasionally encounter regulatory challenges. These hurdles are hampering their operations and require attention from the Indian government to facilitate smoother trade relations.

Similarly, Takashi Ariyoshi from Japan emphasized the importance of addressing certification issues faced by Japanese companies due to a specific quality control order, which impacts intermediate steel products. The discussions are part of preparations for 'Bharat Steel,' an event aiming to attract investments and foster collaborations in India's steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)