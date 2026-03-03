Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design

In Milan, March 3, the Ukrainian team made last-minute changes to their uniform for the upcoming Paralympic Games following a directive from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). According to IPC guidelines, items symbolizing national identity, such as maps, national anthems, or political messages, are restricted.

Initially, the uniform depicted a map of Ukraine, including regions under temporary Russian occupation, which sparked a debate reported by Ukrainian media. The Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, scheduled from March 6 to March 15, will feature 35 Ukrainian athletes participating in four sports categories.

IPC's Chief Brand and Communication Officer, Craig Spence, confirmed the alteration, stating an alternative uniform was made available in 24 hours, in compliance with committee rules. The situation echoes past tensions, such as during the recent Winter Olympics when Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych faced repercussions over a politically charged helmet design.