Left Menu

Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design

The Ukrainian Paralympic team altered their original uniform design for the 2026 Games, which featured a map of Ukrainian territories, due to the IPC regulations against items conveying national identity. An alternative uniform was approved, following the rules outlined by the International Paralympic Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:28 IST
Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In Milan, March 3, the Ukrainian team made last-minute changes to their uniform for the upcoming Paralympic Games following a directive from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). According to IPC guidelines, items symbolizing national identity, such as maps, national anthems, or political messages, are restricted.

Initially, the uniform depicted a map of Ukraine, including regions under temporary Russian occupation, which sparked a debate reported by Ukrainian media. The Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics, scheduled from March 6 to March 15, will feature 35 Ukrainian athletes participating in four sports categories.

IPC's Chief Brand and Communication Officer, Craig Spence, confirmed the alteration, stating an alternative uniform was made available in 24 hours, in compliance with committee rules. The situation echoes past tensions, such as during the recent Winter Olympics when Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych faced repercussions over a politically charged helmet design.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
3
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against Iran

Tensions Escalate: Global Markets Impacted by U.S.-Israeli Air War Against I...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026