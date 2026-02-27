Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Vande Mataram': CM Saini Criticizes Congress

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of trimming the national song 'Vande Mataram' to appease the Muslim League. Saini targeted the Congress's historical stance, claiming it continued appeasement politics post-Independence. He underscored the song's significance in India's freedom struggle.

In a recent session of the Haryana Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp critique of the Congress, accusing the party of historic appeasement politics. According to Saini, the Congress cut short the national song, 'Vande Mataram', due to pressures from the Muslim League.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of 'Vande Mataram', highlighting its pivotal role in India's freedom movement and its status as a source of patriotism for millions. The song's significance, he said, made it crucial for the new generation to understand its historical and cultural relevance.

In response to Saini's allegations, Congress MLAs staged a brief walkout from the Assembly. The controversy harks back to historical tensions, as Saini referenced the objections raised by Mohammed Ali Jinnah in 1937 and the subsequent communications between Jawaharlal Nehru and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the song's context.

