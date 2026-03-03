DIRCO Urges Citizens in Middle East to Register with Embassies

The South African government has called on all its citizens currently residing in or travelling across the Middle East to urgently contact the relevant South African embassies accredited to their countries of residence to ensure they are registered and that their whereabouts are known to officials.

The advisory, issued on Monday by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing geopolitical uncertainty across parts of the Middle East.

Limited Consular Support in Emergencies

In its notice, DIRCO cautioned that consular support in certain parts of the region may be limited, particularly in the event of an emergency.

“It is important to note that South Africa's support in these countries could be limited and that it could be assumed that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency, and the South African Government may not be able to help you if you get into difficulty, depending on your location,” the advisory stated.

The department emphasised that circumstances on the ground may affect the ability of diplomatic missions to provide in-person assistance, depending on security conditions and mobility constraints.

Citizens Urged to Assess Personal Safety

South Africans in the region have been encouraged to independently assess their safety and security risks and to take necessary precautions. The government urged nationals to remain vigilant, monitor credible news sources, and follow local authority directives.

By ensuring that citizens are registered with embassies, officials can better coordinate communication, provide updates, and respond where possible in times of crisis.

Embassy Contact Details

South African nationals in the Middle East may contact the following diplomatic missions:

Tehran, Iran: +98-912-230-8968

Doha, Qatar: +974-5583-2762

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: +971-50-558-1235

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: +971-50-445-9499 / +971-50-622-4291

Kuwait City, Kuwait: +965-9916-7899 / +965-9720-0172 / +965-9979-4483

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (also accredited to Yemen, Bahrain and Oman): +966-5-5812-2215

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: +966-56-244-5376

Amman, Jordan (accredited to Iraq): +962-79-552-0245

Damascus, Syria: +963-966-44-4405

Ramallah, Palestine (also covering Israel): +972-53-2553-113

In addition, citizens may contact the DIRCO helpline in Pretoria on +27 12 351 1000 for further assistance.

The department noted that additional contact details and updates are available on DIRCO’s official website.

Ongoing Monitoring of Regional Developments

The advisory forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to closely monitor developments in the region and ensure that South African nationals remain informed, prepared, and connected to official channels during a period of heightened uncertainty.

By proactively registering with embassies and maintaining communication, citizens can help facilitate coordinated responses and timely updates should the situation escalate.