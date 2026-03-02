Sky Turbulence: Middle East Conflict Shakes Dubai's Aviation Hub

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has exposed the critical role Dubai plays in the global air travel network, dependent on major Gulf hubs. The closure of Gulf airspace has had widespread effects on airlines, showing the vulnerability of the world's busiest international airport in times of crisis.

Having grown from two jets to a network covering 110 countries, Dubai now faces the challenge of managing displaced passengers and restoring its network. While analysts remain optimistic, noting the historical resilience of Gulf hubs, competition from countries like Turkey and India presents new threats.

Strategic geography has been Dubai's strength, but shifting aviation trends and geopolitical events could alter its influence. Analysts warn that although a quick recovery is expected, the impact of such disruptions could lead to lasting changes in passenger preferences and industry strategies.

