Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Travel shares plummeted by $22.6 billion as conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran led to global flight cancellations and closures of major Middle Eastern hubs. Oil prices surged, affecting airlines and highlighting potential financial fallout. Countries and airlines scramble to mitigate ongoing disruptions amid strained resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Travel shares experienced a dramatic drop on Monday, losing $22.6 billion due to intensified conflicts among the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This tumult has severely disrupted global flights, closed essential Middle Eastern hubs, and caused oil prices to skyrocket, with analysts predicting weeks of continuing disruption.

The International Civil Aviation Organization has urged countries to uphold the safety and security of air transport operations, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Key hubs like Dubai and Doha were closed for a third consecutive day, further stranding thousands of travelers and signaling the aviation sector's most significant test since the pandemic.

As the Middle East conflict escalates, oil prices soared as high as 13%, reaching their peak since January 2025. This surge is adding pressure on airlines already reeling from cancellations and rerouting expenses, yet the full extent of the broader economic impact remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

