Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

In a decisive move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, launched a 24/7 helpline to aid Punjabis stranded due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Assuring every possible support, Mann noted that Punjab is liaising with the Indian government to expedite the safe return of its citizens.

With countless Punjabis, including tourists and students, caught in the geopolitical turmoil, the state government has pledged total backing to ensure their safety. NRI Affairs Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh highlighted the establishment of a dedicated committee to manage evacuation processes, pressing for enhanced Centre-state cooperation.

Both the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have also swung into action by releasing emergency contact numbers, urging immediate outreach for assistance. The state's commitment underscores the priority given to securing the welfare of Punjabis abroad amidst the ongoing crisis.