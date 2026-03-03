Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim
A devastating explosion at a licensed firecracker unit in Kakinada district claimed its 23rd victim, with one person critically injured and five others stable. The incident initially killed 20 people, with three more succumbing later, as confirmed by District Medical and Health Officer J Narasimha Nayak.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic development unfolded in Kakinada district as another victim succumbed to injuries from the catastrophic explosion at a firecracker unit, pushing the death toll to 23.
The blast, which occurred at a licensed facility in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal, initially killed 20 individuals on impact. Three more victims have since died while receiving medical treatment.
According to District Medical and Health Officer J Narasimha Nayak, one victim remains in a critical state, though five others are stable. The community is reeling from this disaster as the investigation continues into how this tragedy unfolded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
