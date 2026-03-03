Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim

A devastating explosion at a licensed firecracker unit in Kakinada district claimed its 23rd victim, with one person critically injured and five others stable. The incident initially killed 20 people, with three more succumbing later, as confirmed by District Medical and Health Officer J Narasimha Nayak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Blast Claims 23rd Victim
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic development unfolded in Kakinada district as another victim succumbed to injuries from the catastrophic explosion at a firecracker unit, pushing the death toll to 23.

The blast, which occurred at a licensed facility in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal, initially killed 20 individuals on impact. Three more victims have since died while receiving medical treatment.

According to District Medical and Health Officer J Narasimha Nayak, one victim remains in a critical state, though five others are stable. The community is reeling from this disaster as the investigation continues into how this tragedy unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zionist Influence: Khawaja Asif's Accusations on Iran War

Zionist Influence: Khawaja Asif's Accusations on Iran War

 Pakistan
2
Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy

Middle East Conflict's Ripple Effect on Global Economy

 United States
3
Global Sports Fever: Upcoming Highlights and Challenges

Global Sports Fever: Upcoming Highlights and Challenges

 Global
4
Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026