Left Menu

West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit

The West Bengal Health Scheme extends its cashless medical treatment facility beyond Rs 2 lakh for pensioners, addressing costs in critical cases. Pensioners can apply for additional coverage, with decisions on cost extensions made within 24 hours based on treatment necessity and cost estimates submitted by hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:46 IST
West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has expanded its cashless medical treatment facility beyond the existing Rs 2 lakh limit for pensioners under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS). This adjustment addresses instances where treatment costs in critical cases surpass the established threshold, imposing additional financial pressure on pensioners.

Until recently, only in-service employees were eligible for medical advances above the Rs 2 lakh cap. Pensioners and family pensioners were excluded from this provision. Following a review, a new mechanism now allows pensioners to apply for cashless facility extensions when undergoing inpatient treatment in empanelled hospitals.

Pensioners, or their representatives, must submit a form to the concerned healthcare organization when treatment costs exceed Rs 2 lakh. The hospital will provide a cost estimate and prognosis report. The Finance Department's medical cell will then assess these documents within 24 working hours. If no decision is communicated within this timeframe, approval is automatically granted, with the cashless limit extended to 75% of the hospital's estimated costs, per the official memorandum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

 India
2
Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

Drone Strike Rattles British Air Base in Cyprus Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

Campus Unrest: JNU Teachers and Students Rally for Justice

 India
4
Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026