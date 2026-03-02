West Bengal Expands Cashless Medical Scheme for Pensioners Beyond Rs 2 Lakh Limit

The West Bengal government has expanded its cashless medical treatment facility beyond the existing Rs 2 lakh limit for pensioners under the West Bengal Health Scheme (WBHS). This adjustment addresses instances where treatment costs in critical cases surpass the established threshold, imposing additional financial pressure on pensioners.

Until recently, only in-service employees were eligible for medical advances above the Rs 2 lakh cap. Pensioners and family pensioners were excluded from this provision. Following a review, a new mechanism now allows pensioners to apply for cashless facility extensions when undergoing inpatient treatment in empanelled hospitals.

Pensioners, or their representatives, must submit a form to the concerned healthcare organization when treatment costs exceed Rs 2 lakh. The hospital will provide a cost estimate and prognosis report. The Finance Department's medical cell will then assess these documents within 24 working hours. If no decision is communicated within this timeframe, approval is automatically granted, with the cashless limit extended to 75% of the hospital's estimated costs, per the official memorandum.

(With inputs from agencies.)