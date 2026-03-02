Left Menu

Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Procedure

An incident of medical negligence at Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghaziabad involved the accidental amputation of an infant's fingertip. The mishap occurred as a nurse was removing a cannula. A complaint has been filed, and a police investigation is underway. The hospital claims the family is satisfied with the ongoing treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:05 IST
Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Procedure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced against Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after a nine-month-old girl's fingertip was inadvertently amputated, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident occurred as a nurse was removing a cannula from the child's hand. Identified as Shree Tyagi, the infant was discharged from the hospital on February 27 when the mishap happened.

Ankush Tyagi, the child's father, lodged an FIR, which has led to an ongoing investigation. The surgical team confirmed that the fingertip cannot be reattached. Despite the unfortunate incident, the hospital claims the family is content with the treatment provided so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
2
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global
3
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026