Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Procedure

A case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced against Sarvodaya Hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after a nine-month-old girl's fingertip was inadvertently amputated, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident occurred as a nurse was removing a cannula from the child's hand. Identified as Shree Tyagi, the infant was discharged from the hospital on February 27 when the mishap happened.

Ankush Tyagi, the child's father, lodged an FIR, which has led to an ongoing investigation. The surgical team confirmed that the fingertip cannot be reattached. Despite the unfortunate incident, the hospital claims the family is content with the treatment provided so far.

