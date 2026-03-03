Police Ministry Clarifies Role in Declassification of IPID Report on Phala Phala Matter

The Ministry of Police has issued a clarification following widespread media reports and online commentary regarding the declassification of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report related to the Phala Phala matter.

The clarification comes after information emerged from a written Parliamentary response submitted by Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia.

Parliamentary Process and Ministerial Role

The Ministry explained that parliamentary questions are formally submitted by Members of Parliament and subsequently referred to the relevant departments or entities for response.

“In matters relating to policing and oversight, the Minister of Police is responsible for the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the three entities that fall under the Ministry, including IPID. Each entity prepares its own response within its mandate and area of responsibility, and the Minister submits these responses to Parliament on their behalf,” the Ministry stated.

The statement emphasized that the Minister does not draft or alter investigative findings of entities under the Ministry, but rather transmits their responses in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

IPID’s Independence Reaffirmed

The Ministry underscored that IPID is an independent statutory body established under the IPID Act, with its own investigative mandate and authority.

“With respect to IPID, it must be emphasised that it is an independent body established in terms of the IPID Act. The Minister does not direct or interfere with IPID investigations or findings,” the statement read.

The Ministry further noted that the Minister’s powers are strictly defined and limited by legislation to protect the Directorate’s institutional independence.

Importantly, IPID’s investigation focused specifically on the conduct of SAPS members, rather than the primary criminal matter concerning the alleged breaking and theft associated with the Phala Phala incident.

Declassification of the Report

According to the Ministry, the report in question was compiled by IPID following the conclusion of its investigation. As the custodian of the document, IPID determined its classification status in line with the National Strategic Intelligence Act.

The report was officially declassified on 2 February 2026.

The Parliamentary response also clarified that IPID reports are generally not intended for public release. Access to such reports may only be obtained through appropriate legal channels and remains subject to applicable legal restrictions.

Governance and Oversight Context

The Ministry’s statement seeks to clarify procedural and institutional boundaries amid heightened public interest in the Phala Phala matter. By reiterating IPID’s statutory independence and the limited role of the Minister, the statement reinforces the legal framework governing police oversight and accountability.

The development highlights the structured relationship between Parliament, the executive, and independent oversight bodies within South Africa’s policing architecture.