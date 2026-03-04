Britain Strengthens Defense in Cyprus Following Drone Attack

Britain is taking decisive action by deploying HMS Dragon, an air defence destroyer, to Cyprus after its Akrotiri base suffered a drone strike reportedly from an Iranian-made device.

The UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, announced the deployment on Tuesday, affirming the nation's firm commitment to Cyprus' security amid escalating Middle East tensions. In conjunction with France and Greece, the UK is bolstering defenses, sending anti-missile and anti-drone systems after Monday's attack on the British base.

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer equipped with the Sea Viper missile system and sophisticated radar technology, is designed to counter airborne threats. The Ministry of Defence reported multiple drone interceptions in the past 24 hours, with RAF F-35B jets and other UK forces operating across the region to neutralize aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)