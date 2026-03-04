Controversy Surrounding Kristi Noem's Immigration Enforcement Tactics

In a contentious Senate committee hearing, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stood firm in defending her department's immigration enforcement tactics, despite sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

The hearing marked Noem's first congressional appearance since the controversial shooting deaths of two protesters by federal officers in Minneapolis sparked national outcry and intense scrutiny.

Noem faced calls to apologize for her initial claims labeling the victims as agitators, while maintaining that her actions were based on chaotic reports from the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)