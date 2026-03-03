Left Menu

Karnataka's Rapid Response: Assisting Stranded Citizens in West Asia

The Karnataka government is actively involved in the repatriation of 283 citizens stranded in conflict-affected West Asian countries, with 18 individuals already returning home. The MEA and Karnataka Bhavan are coordinating efforts for the remaining people. Additionally, 42 flights at Kempegowda International Airport faced cancellations due to airspace restrictions.

The Karnataka government announced on Tuesday that 18 out of 283 people stranded in conflict-hit West Asian countries have safely returned home. The stranded individuals' details have been sent to both the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Karnataka Bhavan for coordination and assistance.

Of the stranded population, 198 Keralites are in the UAE, while others are dispersed across Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey. Due to airspace restrictions, 42 flights at Kempegowda International Airport were canceled, affecting both departures and arrivals to key international destinations.

Flight operations are slowly resuming, and passengers are advised to check updates via AirSewa and the MOCA helpline. The Karnataka government has urged expatriates to follow local advisories and register on official portals for help. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Bhavan team is actively coordinating efforts from New Delhi.

