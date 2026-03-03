Evacuation Amid Festivities: Gujarat Devotees Return Home from Gulf Conflict

In a significant move, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the successful evacuation of Indian nationals amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. The first emergency flight has touched down in New Delhi, with evacuees including many from Gujarat. Sanghavi made this announcement during his visit to the Ranchhodraiji Temple in Dakor for Holi festivities.

The ongoing hostilities in the Middle East have prompted the Indian government to take action, ensuring the safe return of its citizens stranded in the region. Sanghavi urged all evacuees to adhere to the guidance issued by the Indian Embassy. Air India, managing the operation, stated that its flight from Dubai brought back 149 passengers on Tuesday.

Following his visit to the temple, where he participated in the Rangotsav celebrations, Sanghavi conveyed his prayers for the prosperity of Gujarat's residents. The festival saw a massive turnout, with devotees traditionally trekking to Dakor, and Sanghavi presented a ceremonial 'Dhwaja' during ritualistic offerings.