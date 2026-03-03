Left Menu

Life Sentences in Madhya Pradesh for Gruesome SUV Triple Murder

A court in Madhya Pradesh sentenced four men to life imprisonment after a love affair led to the burning of three people alive in an SUV. The crime occurred over 11 years ago in Seoni district, instigated by family rivalry. The verdict highlights thorough investigations including evidence and witness testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a court in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for brutally burning three individuals alive in an SUV over a decade ago. The case, linked to a love affair and resulting family tensions, unfolded with shocking details.

The incident took place on the night of January 8, 2015, in the forested region of Dhobitola Mal under Kurai police jurisdiction. The convicted individuals include siblings Shivam and Vinod Bramhe, along with their relative Deendayal Bramhe and associate Chandrabhoj Shiv. They assaulted and murdered Rajesh Nagotra, Deepak Bhanware, and Nihal Singore, setting them ablaze after dousing the vehicle with flammable liquids.

The court, led by First Additional Sessions Judge Laxman Kumar Verma, relied on extensive circumstantial and scientific evidence, mobile data, and the retrieval of weapons. The prosecution, represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Netram Chaurasia, effectively demonstrated the motivations and actions leading to the gruesome crime, culminating in a life sentence under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

