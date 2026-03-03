Seven Convicted in High-Profile Fake Currency Smuggling Case
Seven individuals were sentenced to seven to ten years in prison for their involvement in a 2015 fake Indian currency smuggling case. The NIA special court found them guilty of trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes through the Indo-Bangladesh border, aiming to disrupt India's financial security.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, a special court in Visakhapatnam convicted seven individuals on charges related to a 2015 fake Indian currency smuggling case. The court handed down sentences ranging from seven to ten years, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The smuggling conspiracy orchestrated through the Indo-Bangladesh border, involved the circulation of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) across India, aimed at destabilizing the nation's financial security, as per the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The convicts, originating from Assam, West Bengal, and Karnataka, were identified and penalized with varying prison terms and fines. Notably, Saddam Hossain of Assam was sentenced to a decade in prison, highlighting the gravity of the crime and the involvement of multiple states in the operation.
