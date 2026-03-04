Digital Dissent: Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched cases against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and another individual for allegedly propagating misleading narratives through digital platforms, sparking public unrest and societal disharmony.

According to an official police statement, credible inputs revealed the dissemination of 'false, fabricated, and misleading content' aimed at inducing fear, disrupting public order, and inciting unlawful activities. The cases have been filed against Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu, a former Srinagar mayor.

The police emphasized the serious threat posed by such misinformation to peace and stability, underscoring the importance of verifying information via credible sources. Further legal proceedings are anticipated, reinforcing the authorities' commitment to public peace and lawful order.

(With inputs from agencies.)