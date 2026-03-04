Left Menu

Digital Dissent: Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered cases against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and ex-Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly spreading misleading narratives online, potentially causing societal unrest. The police are committed to maintaining public order, urging citizens to verify information before sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:01 IST
Digital Dissent: Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched cases against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and another individual for allegedly propagating misleading narratives through digital platforms, sparking public unrest and societal disharmony.

According to an official police statement, credible inputs revealed the dissemination of 'false, fabricated, and misleading content' aimed at inducing fear, disrupting public order, and inciting unlawful activities. The cases have been filed against Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu, a former Srinagar mayor.

The police emphasized the serious threat posed by such misinformation to peace and stability, underscoring the importance of verifying information via credible sources. Further legal proceedings are anticipated, reinforcing the authorities' commitment to public peace and lawful order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Syria Strengthens Border Amid Rising Regional Tension

Syria Strengthens Border Amid Rising Regional Tension

 Global
2
Financial Industry on High Alert: Cybersecurity Amidst Middle East Conflict

Financial Industry on High Alert: Cybersecurity Amidst Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

 Global
4
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026