Digital Dissent: Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered cases against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and ex-Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly spreading misleading narratives online, potentially causing societal unrest. The police are committed to maintaining public order, urging citizens to verify information before sharing.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched cases against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and another individual for allegedly propagating misleading narratives through digital platforms, sparking public unrest and societal disharmony.
According to an official police statement, credible inputs revealed the dissemination of 'false, fabricated, and misleading content' aimed at inducing fear, disrupting public order, and inciting unlawful activities. The cases have been filed against Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu, a former Srinagar mayor.
The police emphasized the serious threat posed by such misinformation to peace and stability, underscoring the importance of verifying information via credible sources. Further legal proceedings are anticipated, reinforcing the authorities' commitment to public peace and lawful order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Police
- Digital
- Platforms
- Public
- Unrest
- Societal
- Disharmony
- Investigation
ALSO READ
Macron Deploys Charles de Gaulle to Mediterranean Amid Middle East Unrest
J-K police lodges case against MP Ruhullah Mehdi, ex-Srinagar mayor for 'circulating false content' on digital media to disturb public order.
Ripples of Khamenei's Killing: Unrest Across the Shiite World
Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest
Dan Bailey Takes helm as Jio Platforms' New International Business President