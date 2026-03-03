Northern Command's Strategic Review Amidst Kashmir Unrest
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, assessed the security situation in Kashmir amidst protests following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader. He convened a meeting with Formation Commanders to ensure continued safety in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, undertook a crucial review of the evolving security situation in Kashmir on Tuesday. As tensions rise, the Northern Command is steadfastly focused on citizen safety.
Engaging with Formation Commanders and representatives from allied agencies, Lt Gen Sharma assessed the current conditions and coordinated efforts to maintain security across the region.
Protests have erupted throughout Kashmir since the reported assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, adding urgency to the military's strategic discussions in Srinagar.
