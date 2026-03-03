Dan Bailey Takes helm as Jio Platforms' New International Business President
Jio Platforms Limited has appointed Dan Bailey as its new President to head international business operations. Bailey, based in London, will report to Akash Ambani. With over 35 years in consulting and investment banking, he has led key roles at major financial institutions and now joins Jio's Executive Committee.
Jio Platforms Limited announced a significant leadership change on Tuesday, appointing Dan Bailey as its new President to spearhead international business ventures.
With a career spanning more than 35 years, Bailey is bringing his expertise in consulting and investment banking to Jio. He previously held senior roles at prestigious institutions like Schroders/Citi, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC. His last position was as Chairman of the renowned TMT practice at Deutsche Bank.
Based in London, Bailey will report directly to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. The company expressed confidence in Bailey's ability to drive transformative transactions, including landmark telecom deals. In his new role, Bailey will join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms Limited.
