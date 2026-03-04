Left Menu

Holi Safety Measures: Unprecedented Security Arrangements in Place

The police have implemented rigorous security measures for the Holi festival, using drones and mounted units for surveillance. The city is under constant monitoring with 6,000 police officers deployed. Boat operations in the Ganga are restricted, and special checks against misconduct are enforced to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:55 IST
Authorities have ramped up security measures to ensure a peaceful Holi festival, complete with drone surveillance and mounted police units navigating narrow lanes. Officials revealed that a contingent of 12 IPS officers, 35 senior officials, and approximately 6,000 police personnel are tasked with maintaining law and order across the city.

A comprehensive vigilance strategy is underway, with CCTV surveillance and control room operations closely monitoring developments. Additional police forces are strategically positioned in potentially volatile areas, while social media is being watched for misinformation and rumors.

Efforts to combat drunken driving and public misconduct are intensified, complete with checkpoints and strict enforcement of traffic regulations. In a bid to avoid incident-related mishaps, boat operations on the Ganga are temporarily restricted, supplemented by routine patrols from NDRF and river police units.

