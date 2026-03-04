Tragedy Strikes During Holi: Man Beaten to Death in Thane
A 44-year-old man was beaten to death in Thane during Holi celebrations when he tried to intervene in a dispute. The incident involved two brothers, Chandan and Karukumar Saw, who allegedly attacked the man with a wooden board. Police have registered a case but no arrests have been made yet.
In a shocking incident during Holi celebrations, a 44-year-old man was beaten to death in Thane district's Bhiwandi city, police revealed on Wednesday. The fatal assault occurred on Tuesday morning at a residential society in the Kasheli area.
The victim, identified as Umesh Bira Saw, found himself embroiled in a dispute involving Chandan Prakash Hariram Saw and Karukumar Hariram Saw, alongside another individual. As Saw attempted to mediate the quarrel, the brothers allegedly launched a brutal attack using a wooden board.
The assault resulted in severe injuries to Saw's head, eyes, hands, and legs, ultimately leading to his death. The Narpoli police station has registered a case under sections concerning murder and common intention, with an ongoing investigation but no arrests yet.
