Tunisian Tycoon Jailed: Corruption Convictions Rock Political Elite

Marouan Mabrouk, Tunisia's richest businessman, has been jailed for corruption, along with a former prime minister and cabinet members, over frozen funds. The case implicates Tunisia's previous government and stirs political tensions. Mabrouk, linked to the former president, faced criticism for alleged past government protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:22 IST
The Tunisian judiciary has taken a bold step, sentencing Marouan Mabrouk, one of the nation's wealthiest individuals, to prison on corruption charges. His sentence coincides with convictions for several former politicians, including a past prime minister, in matters concerning Mabrouk's frozen assets abroad.

Mabrouk's family ties to former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali raised eyebrows post-revolution, as critics argued he enjoyed undue government protection. Accusations against him include money laundering and state fund embezzlement.

Meanwhile, ex-Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, now in the U.S., received a hefty sentence alongside other ex-ministers. President Kais Saied has called for reclaiming misused funds, but significant financial recovery has yet to be reported.

