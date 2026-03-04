Tunisian Tycoon Jailed: Corruption Convictions Rock Political Elite

The Tunisian judiciary has taken a bold step, sentencing Marouan Mabrouk, one of the nation's wealthiest individuals, to prison on corruption charges. His sentence coincides with convictions for several former politicians, including a past prime minister, in matters concerning Mabrouk's frozen assets abroad.

Mabrouk's family ties to former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali raised eyebrows post-revolution, as critics argued he enjoyed undue government protection. Accusations against him include money laundering and state fund embezzlement.

Meanwhile, ex-Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, now in the U.S., received a hefty sentence alongside other ex-ministers. President Kais Saied has called for reclaiming misused funds, but significant financial recovery has yet to be reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)