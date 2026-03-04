Left Menu

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru regarding the Sabarimala gold loss linked money laundering case. Rajeevaru, recently granted bail, is the 16th accused in the case. The investigation, under PMLA, follows police FIRs on the alleged gold misappropriation from temple fixtures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Sabarimala gold loss scandal, questioning key figures, including Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. The questioning, which lasted several hours, is part of a larger probe into alleged money laundering associated with gold misappropriation from the revered temple's fixtures.

Rajeevaru is among the accused in multiple cases concerning missing gold from the Dwarapalaka plates and Sreekovil doorframes. Despite recently being released on bail due to insufficient evidence, his involvement remains under scrutiny as ED connects the dots in this high-profile case.

This investigation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stemmed from initial FIRs lodged by Kerala Police, casting a wide net over several former temple officials and other notable figures. The focus on these intricate financial transactions highlights the ongoing efforts to bring clarity and justice in the wake of the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

