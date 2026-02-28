Rising Tensions: Iran Claims Self-Defense Amid US-Israeli Strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday condemned the United States and Israel for initiating unprovoked attacks against his country, labeling them illegal and illegitimate. He defended Iran's counterstrikes on Israeli and US military bases as acts of self-defense, which he declared completely legal and justified, according to Reuters.

"These attacks are unprovoked, illegal, and absolutely illegitimate, violating international law and deserving of condemnation. Our military actions in the region are acts of self-defense," Araghchi stated, as reported by Reuters. In the wake of Israeli strikes, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and senior Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are reportedly killed, according to sources familiar with Israeli military operations.

Before his ministerial role, Nasirzadeh served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces and began his career as a fighter pilot. Pakpour took command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2025 following the death of previous commander Hossein Salami.

Araghchi also accused Israel of bombing an Iranian primary school for girls, resulting in the death of dozens of children. He vowed that Iran would respond. A post on X highlighted the tragedy, demanding accountability for what Araghchi calls crimes against the Iranian people.

The situation has escalated with Iran targeting Israeli and US assets in Gulf states, amidst multiple explosions reported in Tehran and other locations across Iran, as mentioned by ANI.

