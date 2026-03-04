Conservative Media Fractures Over Trump's Iran War

President Donald Trump faces criticism from once-stalwart conservative media allies over the Iran war. Key figures like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have spoken out, challenging Trump's decision and highlighting Israel's potential influence. This dissent marks a notable shift within conservative media ranks.

Despite the discontent, mainstream conservative media, including Fox News, remains largely supportive. Figures such as Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade have continued to back Trump's actions, underscoring the ongoing divide between traditional media and newer voices.

The critique underscores an evolving debate about U.S. foreign policy and Trump's legacy, with some analysts suggesting this could affect his long-term support base. The situation remains dynamic, reflecting the complex interplay of media, politics, and influence.

