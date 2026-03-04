Left Menu

Conservative Media Fractures Over Trump's Iran War

In the aftermath of Trump's decision to engage in war with Iran, prominent conservative media figures, previously loyal to him, express sharp criticism. Voices like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly highlight the divide within conservative media, raising questions about Israel's influence and Trump's standing with his base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:37 IST
Conservative Media Fractures Over Trump's Iran War
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump faces criticism from once-stalwart conservative media allies over the Iran war. Key figures like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have spoken out, challenging Trump's decision and highlighting Israel's potential influence. This dissent marks a notable shift within conservative media ranks.

Despite the discontent, mainstream conservative media, including Fox News, remains largely supportive. Figures such as Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade have continued to back Trump's actions, underscoring the ongoing divide between traditional media and newer voices.

The critique underscores an evolving debate about U.S. foreign policy and Trump's legacy, with some analysts suggesting this could affect his long-term support base. The situation remains dynamic, reflecting the complex interplay of media, politics, and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global
2
Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

 Cuba
3
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
4
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026