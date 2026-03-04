Left Menu

Russian LNG Tanker Sinks in Mediterranean Amid Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack

A Russian LNG tanker sank in the Mediterranean after purportedly being attacked by Ukrainian drones launched from Libya. This marks a first attack of its kind on a tanker by Ukraine. All crew members survived, though the incident is being called an act of terrorism by Russia.

Updated: 04-03-2026 23:38 IST
Russian LNG Tanker Sinks in Mediterranean Amid Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian tanker transporting liquefied natural gas sank in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday. According to Moscow, it was attacked by Ukrainian drones that were launched from Libya, an allegation yet to be confirmed. The tanker, Arctic Metagaz, sank in waters between Libya and Malta after catching fire.

The incident, if confirmed, would be Ukraine's first attack on a tanker. Libyan maritime authorities reported explosions and a subsequent massive fire on the vessel. The Security Service of Ukraine did not respond to requests for comment. Russia's transport ministry called the attack an act of international terrorism.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation and Egypt's petroleum ministry both denied any involvement with the tanker. The Russian crew aboard the vessel have been reported safe, thanks to Maltese rescue services. Authorities have warned ships to stay clear of the area until further investigations are conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

