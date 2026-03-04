Mojtaba Khamenei: The Secretive Heir to Iran's Supreme Leadership

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is making headlines as a potential candidate for Iran's next supreme leader following his father's death in an Israeli airstrike. This secretive figure, though never publicly elected or appointed, has long been considered a contender for the position.

Khamenei's candidacy is supported by his military ties and substantial backing within Iran's theocratic establishment, despite criticisms of it echoing Iran's monarchical past. His family legacy and connections within the Revolutionary Guard place him in a strategic position during the current conflict with the U.S. and Israel.

As the regime prepares for potential leadership change, the eyes of the world are on Mojtaba's next moves, given his deep entrenchment in power networks and influence over Iran's military and nuclear capabilities.

