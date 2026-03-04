Left Menu

Volkswagen's Scout Motors Sparks High Demand Amidst EV Uncertainties

Volkswagen's Scout Motors has received over 160,000 reservations for its new model, with the majority opting for extended-range hybrids. CEO Scott Keogh announced the commencement of prototype builds in South Carolina. Despite challenges and a lawsuit from dealers, VW aims to capture the SUV-heavy U.S. market.

Volkswagen's newly re-launched Scout Motors brand has garnered significant interest, securing more than 160,000 reservations for its latest model, indicating a strong market appetite for extended-range hybrid vehicles over full-electric. This demand highlights a growing trend as the U.S. market's enthusiasm for EVs appears to be cooling down.

Production of prototype models is set to start this year at a new facility in South Carolina, as mentioned by Scout CEO Scott Keogh during an event in Detroit. While Scout was initially envisioned as a purely electric brand, the introduction of extended-range electric vehicles marks a strategic pivot amidst slowing EV sales growth in the United States.

Tension is building as two U.S. Volkswagen dealers have sued the automaker over its decision to adopt a direct-to-consumer sales model for Scout vehicles, a move they claim breaches contractual agreements. Despite these legal challenges, VW remains undeterred in its ambition to strengthen its foothold in the American market.

