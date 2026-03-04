Left Menu

Diplomatic Exchange: Russia Frees Ethnic Hungarian POWs Amidst Rising Tensions

Two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war are set to be freed by Russia, following discussions between Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This development comes as part of ongoing tensions and diplomatic maneuvers involving Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:36 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Russia has agreed to release two ethnic Hungarian prisoners of war, according to Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. The announcement was made on Wednesday after Szijjarto's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The release follows a series of high-level talks involving Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Putin, where they discussed ongoing issues in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as energy security for Hungary. The discussions underscore Hungary's reliance on Russian energy, despite friction with the European Union.

Meanwhile, tensions persist between Hungary and Ukraine over language rights and conscription policies, impacting the Hungarian ethnic minority in Ukraine. The Hungarian government continues to express concerns over Kiev's conscription of ethnic Hungarians, an issue that has further strained relations.

