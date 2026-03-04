Trump's Federal Workforce Reduction: A Success Story
Between September 2024 and January 2026, the U.S. government's civilian workforce was reduced by 12%, reflecting President Donald Trump's initiative to cut federal jobs. Significant reductions occurred in the Treasury Department and Health and Human Services, while Homeland Security saw a slight increase due to immigration priorities.
In a significant shift, the U.S. government's civilian workforce has decreased by 12% between September 2024 and January 2026. This development aligns with President Donald Trump's commitment to trimming the federal government, as confirmed by data released on Wednesday.
The Treasury Department experienced a substantial 24% reduction in staff, while the Department of Health and Human Services witnessed a 20% drop, under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump's administration has consistently aimed to curtail what it deems as a bloated and inefficient government bureaucracy.
Contrasting this trend, the Department of Homeland Security, which is pivotal in immigration enforcement, experienced a marginal increase of less than 1%. This shift underscores Trump's focus on immigration control as a central tenet of his presidency.
