Trump's Federal Workforce Reduction: A Success Story

In a significant shift, the U.S. government's civilian workforce has decreased by 12% between September 2024 and January 2026. This development aligns with President Donald Trump's commitment to trimming the federal government, as confirmed by data released on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department experienced a substantial 24% reduction in staff, while the Department of Health and Human Services witnessed a 20% drop, under the leadership of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump's administration has consistently aimed to curtail what it deems as a bloated and inefficient government bureaucracy.

Contrasting this trend, the Department of Homeland Security, which is pivotal in immigration enforcement, experienced a marginal increase of less than 1%. This shift underscores Trump's focus on immigration control as a central tenet of his presidency.

