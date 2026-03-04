Amidst Rising Tensions: Israel Orders Evacuation in Southern Lebanon

As tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has issued a directive for residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate to areas north of the Litani River. This comes amid increased hostilities following the recent US-Israeli attack on Iran, prompting concerns over regional stability.

The United Nations reports approximately 60,000 people displaced due to the current conflict, adding to those already affected by past violence. Israel's military has moved into various positions within southern Lebanon, and has released maps indicating evacuation zones as it continues its strategic offensives against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has retaliated with attacks including missile strikes and drone operations targeting Israeli positions. As the conflict intensifies, the Lebanese health ministry reports 50 fatalities and numerous injuries, while calls for de-escalation grow louder on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)