Qatar LNG Exports Halted Amid Conflict, Market Faces Shortages

Qatar has declared force majeure on gas exports due to escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This affects 20% of global LNG supply, leading to market shortages. Resumption may take over a month, affecting markets worldwide, especially in Asia and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar declared force majeure on its liquefied natural gas exports on Wednesday, as conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran rages, potentially disrupting supply for more than a month. This move could exacerbate shortages worldwide due to Qatar's substantial contribution to global LNG supply.

Two sources close to Qatar Energy, the country's state energy giant, confirmed that gas liquefaction facilities will remain shut for at least two weeks amid existing tensions. Restarting operations will likely take an additional two weeks. No official comment was provided by the company on reopening timelines.

The halt in production leaves global markets, primarily Europe and Asia, scrambling for alternatives as prices soar to unprecedented levels. The energy sector braces for further instability with the potential for long-lasting economic impact as the conflict continues.

