Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Dedicated Teacher in Beed District

A dedicated teacher from Kaij, Beed district, tragically lost his life following a severe road accident on Friday night.

Quamroddin Sadroddin Farooqui, aged 38, was seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane near Nandurphata on the Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Initially treated at the Sub-District Hospital in Kaij, he was subsequently transferred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College Hospital in Ambajogai and later admitted to a private hospital in Latur. He passed away at 3 am, leaving a void in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)