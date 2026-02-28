Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Dedicated Teacher in Beed District

A teacher from Kaij in Beed district, Quamroddin Sadroddin Farooqui, died after a motorcycle accident. The accident involved a collision with a sugarcane-laden tractor. Despite being treated at multiple healthcare facilities, he succumbed to his injuries in a Latur hospital.

Updated: 28-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:32 IST
A dedicated teacher from Kaij, Beed district, tragically lost his life following a severe road accident on Friday night.

Quamroddin Sadroddin Farooqui, aged 38, was seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane near Nandurphata on the Manjarsumba-Ambajogai road. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Initially treated at the Sub-District Hospital in Kaij, he was subsequently transferred to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College Hospital in Ambajogai and later admitted to a private hospital in Latur. He passed away at 3 am, leaving a void in the community.

