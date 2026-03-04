Left Menu

Grand Ayatollah's Warning Against Unchecked Aggression

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, a leading religious figure in Iraq, has condemned the military actions against Iran, stressing that any attack without UN consent breaches international law. Al-Sistani, an influential Shiite cleric, cautioned against the broader regional and international consequences of such conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:33 IST
In a strong denunciation, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, a major religious authority in Iraq, has spoken out against the recent military actions targeting Iran. Al-Sistani called the aggression illegal under international law, as it was undertaken without United Nations sanction.

Based in Najaf, the Iran-born cleric holds significant influence across the Shiite Muslim world. His warning highlighted potential widespread chaos and enduring unrest that such warfare could instigate, not only affecting people in the region but also disturbing global interests.

As a member of the United Nations, Iran's sovereignty must be respected, al-Sistani emphasized, cautioning that unchecked military conflicts have historically wreaked havoc on both regional stability and international relations.

