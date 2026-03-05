Daring Airstrike: Israeli Jets Target Iran's Elite Forces Headquarters

In a bold military operation, the Israeli air force launched a wide-scale airstrike on a strategic compound in eastern Tehran. The site was said to house significant assets of Iran's elite military forces, including the headquarters of the Quds Force, a crucial intelligence directorate, and Iran's cyber unit.

According to sources, more than 100 Israeli fighter jets dropped over 250 bombs on the compound. The attack aimed at weakening the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other associated entities within the Iranian military structure.

An unnamed Israeli military official, requesting anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, confirmed the details of the operation. The action represents a significant escalation in regional tensions, with potential implications for international diplomatic relations.