Daring Airstrike: Israeli Jets Target Iran's Elite Forces Headquarters

The Israeli military conducted a large-scale airstrike on a compound in eastern Tehran, targeting key facilities of Iran's elite forces, including the Quds Force and Basij paramilitary. Over 100 fighter jets allegedly dropped more than 250 bombs in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bold military operation, the Israeli air force launched a wide-scale airstrike on a strategic compound in eastern Tehran. The site was said to house significant assets of Iran's elite military forces, including the headquarters of the Quds Force, a crucial intelligence directorate, and Iran's cyber unit.

According to sources, more than 100 Israeli fighter jets dropped over 250 bombs on the compound. The attack aimed at weakening the capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other associated entities within the Iranian military structure.

An unnamed Israeli military official, requesting anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly, confirmed the details of the operation. The action represents a significant escalation in regional tensions, with potential implications for international diplomatic relations.

