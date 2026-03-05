New BoardConnector Database Aims to Boost Women in Leadership

A revamped national database designed to help more women enter governance and leadership roles has been launched in New Zealand to mark International Women’s Day, with the government highlighting its potential to strengthen decision-making across both public and private sectors.

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg announced the new-look BoardConnector platform, describing it as a practical tool to expand opportunities for qualified women to serve on boards and governance bodies across the country.

Expanding Access to Governance Opportunities

BoardConnector is designed to connect businesses and organisations with women who are ready to take on governance roles or are working towards board-level leadership.

Grigg said the updated platform would, for the first time, make it easier for private sector businesses nationwide to access a pool of governance-ready women and emerging leaders.

“Women leaders play a critical role in a productive economy and New Zealand’s long-term growth and resilience,” Grigg said.

“That’s why we are providing tools like BoardConnector to drive meaningful change to women’s representation.”

The platform will also provide training, development resources, and pathways into governance, helping aspiring female leaders gain the skills and experience required for board appointments.

Stronger Boards Linked to Better Performance

Research increasingly shows that gender diversity at board level improves organisational outcomes, including stronger governance, more robust decision-making, and improved financial performance.

Despite progress over the past decade, women remain underrepresented in many private-sector leadership roles.

According to government figures:

Women hold about 31% of director roles in private-sector boards

Public sector boards and committees are around 50% female

Female representation on NZX-listed company boards has risen significantly since 2016

Grigg said improving access to governance roles could help close persistent economic gaps between men and women.

Boosting Women’s Economic Empowerment

Higher representation in governance roles is closely linked to better pay outcomes and long-term financial security for women.

“Driving women into higher paid governance roles helps improve their economic empowerment and reduces the gender pay gap and retirement savings gaps,” Grigg said.

The initiative also aligns with broader government goals to strengthen economic resilience and improve outcomes for women and girls.

“We are growing the economy so that all New Zealanders are better placed to cope with the cost of living through more job opportunities and higher wages,” she said.

“We’re pulling out all the stops to improve the economic outcomes of women and girls across New Zealand.”

Encouraging the Next Generation of Women Leaders

Women interested in governance roles are being encouraged to register on the BoardConnector platform to access networking opportunities, training resources, and potential board placements.

Officials say the platform could play a key role in building New Zealand’s future leadership pipeline, ensuring organisations across the country have access to diverse and skilled governance talent.