ChamberWorks Launches to Connect Employers with Job Seekers

A new nationwide partnership aimed at helping businesses recruit staff and supporting job seekers into employment has been launched in Auckland, marking a fresh collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston announced the launch of ChamberWorks, a new recruitment initiative designed to connect employers with suitable candidates while addressing workforce shortages across the country.

Bridging the Gap Between Employers and Job Seekers

ChamberWorks will operate as a recruitment support platform linking employers with job seekers in MSD’s employment pipeline.

Upston said the initiative responds directly to concerns from businesses struggling to fill vacancies.

“ChamberWorks will support more successful job placements and will be a valuable recruitment service for employers, helping them to find the right people for their vacancies,” she said.

The programme is intended to align workforce demand with available job seekers while improving the efficiency of hiring decisions for businesses.

“It aligns workforce needs with job seekers, meeting a gap in the market. Employers frequently tell me recruitment is one of the biggest challenges they face,” Upston said.

Leveraging MSD’s Talent Pipeline

The Ministry of Social Development manages one of the country’s largest pools of job seekers and employment support programmes.

By partnering with the Chambers of Commerce network, the government hopes to make it easier for businesses to access potential employees while providing job seekers with clearer pathways into work.

Upston noted that MSD can support employers throughout the recruitment process by providing access to training programmes, skills development initiatives, and online learning opportunities for job candidates.

“It makes sense for these two key groups to work together because MSD has the largest talent pipeline of workers in the country,” she said.

“They’re also able to support the recruitment process with access to training and online learning.”

Nationwide Rollout Through Chambers Network

ChamberWorks will operate across all 23 Chambers of Commerce in New Zealand, allowing local chambers to partner with MSD offices to coordinate recruitment support.

The collaboration will include:

Workforce planning initiatives

Recruitment events and job matching programmes

Employer engagement and hiring support

Training and development opportunities for job seekers

The programme is expected to strengthen regional employment initiatives and better match local workforce needs with available talent.

Supporting Economic Growth Through Employment

Upston said helping more New Zealanders enter the workforce remains central to the government’s economic strategy.

“Along with MSD, I share the Chambers’ commitment to supporting businesses to build capable teams and getting job seekers into work,” she said.

“Working together, we can deliver more.”

She added that improving employment outcomes is critical to strengthening the economy and helping households manage rising living costs.

“Our Government is committed to fixing the basics and building the future for New Zealand. Getting more Kiwis into work is key to this.”