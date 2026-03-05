Russian Drone Attack on Panama-Flagged Vessel Near Ukraine's Chornomorsk

In a recent escalation of maritime tensions, a Russian drone strike damaged a Panama-flagged vessel transporting corn near Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk in the Black Sea Odesa region, according to Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on Wednesday.

The vessel sustained damage while leaving the port, with some crew members injured, though details on the extent remain unspecified, the authority shared via the Telegram messaging platform.

This assault forms part of a broader Russian campaign against Ukraine's vital maritime export arteries, which play an essential role in sustaining its wartime economy. Increased logistics and freight costs have forced local businesses to slash prices to stay competitive in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)