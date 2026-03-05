Left Menu

Russian Drone Attack on Panama-Flagged Vessel Near Ukraine's Chornomorsk

A Russian drone damaged a Panama-flagged civilian vessel transporting corn near Ukraine's Chornomorsk port in the Odesa region. Some crew members were injured. The attack is part of a wider Russian strategy targeting Ukraine's maritime export routes, crucial for its economy, affecting local businesses with increased logistics costs.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of maritime tensions, a Russian drone strike damaged a Panama-flagged vessel transporting corn near Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk in the Black Sea Odesa region, according to Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on Wednesday.

The vessel sustained damage while leaving the port, with some crew members injured, though details on the extent remain unspecified, the authority shared via the Telegram messaging platform.

This assault forms part of a broader Russian campaign against Ukraine's vital maritime export arteries, which play an essential role in sustaining its wartime economy. Increased logistics and freight costs have forced local businesses to slash prices to stay competitive in the global market.

