Kurdish Struggles: A Century of Resilience and Resistance

This content explores the Kurdish struggle for autonomy across the Middle East, highlighting their statelessness after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the rise of Kurdish nationalism, and contemporary political dynamics in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran. The Kurdish pursuit of rights and recognition remains a pivotal issue in regional geopolitics.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States on potential strategies for attacking Iran's security forces in the west, according to sources. This development aligns with the ongoing military campaigns of the U.S. and Israel against Tehran.

The Kurds remain a stateless ethnic group, scattered across Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, since the early 20th century. Kurdish nationalism first emerged in the 1890s as the Ottoman Empire weakened. Promises of independence were crushed by geopolitical shifts, most notably with the Treaty of Lausanne in 1924, which left the Kurds divided among new nation states.

In recent years, Kurdish groups have continued to seek autonomy in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran, each facing unique challenges and repression. These include curbed citizenship rights in Syria, a stalled peace process in Turkey, oil revenue disputes in Iraq, and allegations of discrimination in Iran. International rhetoric has prompted limited recognitions, such as Syria's recent decree to acknowledge Kurdish as a national language.

