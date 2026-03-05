Kurdish Struggles: A Century of Resilience and Resistance

Iranian Kurdish militias have consulted with the United States on potential strategies for attacking Iran's security forces in the west, according to sources. This development aligns with the ongoing military campaigns of the U.S. and Israel against Tehran.

The Kurds remain a stateless ethnic group, scattered across Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey, since the early 20th century. Kurdish nationalism first emerged in the 1890s as the Ottoman Empire weakened. Promises of independence were crushed by geopolitical shifts, most notably with the Treaty of Lausanne in 1924, which left the Kurds divided among new nation states.

In recent years, Kurdish groups have continued to seek autonomy in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran, each facing unique challenges and repression. These include curbed citizenship rights in Syria, a stalled peace process in Turkey, oil revenue disputes in Iraq, and allegations of discrimination in Iran. International rhetoric has prompted limited recognitions, such as Syria's recent decree to acknowledge Kurdish as a national language.