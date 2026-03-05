Global tensions rise as the U.S.–Iran conflict intensifies with significant military engagements. A U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship and NATO intercepted a missile destined for Turkey. These events unfold as Tehran's elite prepares for potential political succession, not signaling any retreat amid international pressures.

In Somalia, parliamentarians extend the president's term, delaying elections. This political move highlights ongoing instability since the downfall of a previous authoritarian regime. Meanwhile, Ukraine faces supply issues, revealing vulnerabilities in its air defense as it grapples with Russian aggression.

Other notable events include a reduction in charges against a French officer involved in a fatal shooting, and developments in Nepal as it gears towards electing new parliamentary representatives. The international community remains on tenterhooks as Russian accusations and other geopolitical matters raise considerable stakes globally.