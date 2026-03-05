Bayern Munich Eyes Historic Treble Amid Intense Bundesliga Race

Bayern Munich's relentless pursuit of a historic treble continues as the team aims for success in the Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League. The German giants recently secured a critical 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, situating them 14 points clear in the league.

The race for Champions League qualification is heating up, with Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen vying for the final spots. Simultaneously, Wolfsburg faces relegation pressure as fellow strugglers St. Pauli and Werder Bremen also fight to stay afloat.

Leipzig's standout, Yan Diomande, remains a pivotal player for their top-four aspirations, while Bayern's Harry Kane sits out due to injury, affecting his chances to break Bundesliga scoring records. Off the field, stadium safety is a growing concern as fan conduct comes under scrutiny.

