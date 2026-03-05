Left Menu

Bayern Munich Eyes Historic Treble Amid Intense Bundesliga Race

Bayern Munich is pursuing a treble with potential Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League victories, while setting new records. Meanwhile, the battle for Champions League qualification and relegation intensifies. Key players include Yan Diomande from Leipzig and Harry Kane's absence due to injury impacts Bayern's scoring potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's relentless pursuit of a historic treble continues as the team aims for success in the Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League. The German giants recently secured a critical 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, situating them 14 points clear in the league.

The race for Champions League qualification is heating up, with Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen vying for the final spots. Simultaneously, Wolfsburg faces relegation pressure as fellow strugglers St. Pauli and Werder Bremen also fight to stay afloat.

Leipzig's standout, Yan Diomande, remains a pivotal player for their top-four aspirations, while Bayern's Harry Kane sits out due to injury, affecting his chances to break Bundesliga scoring records. Off the field, stadium safety is a growing concern as fan conduct comes under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

