Tensions Escalate: Evacuation Orders Amid Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Israel's military has issued evacuation orders for residents of Beirut's southern suburb amid increased hostilities with Hezbollah. The evacuation directive follows previous warnings for residents in south Lebanon to relocate north of the Litani River as tensions continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating tensions have prompted Israel's military to issue evacuation orders for residents in Beirut's southern suburb. The directive, announced on Thursday, underscores the severity of ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Israel had already urged residents of south Lebanon to relocate north of the Litani River as the conflict with the Iran-backed group intensified into its third day.

These measures reflect the gravity of the situation, as both sides continue their exchange amid growing international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

